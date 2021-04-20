Nintendo Switch update for Bluetooth and how to get it

Today we’re taking a peek at the latest update to Nintendo Switch, released in April of 2021. This update may load to your Nintendo Switch device automatically – you might never know it even loaded in the first place. If, however, you’d like to make sure it’s loaded to your Nintendo Switch device, the process to check is relatively simple.

The latest version of the standard Nintendo Switch software as distributed by Nintendo includes one note. This update includes “general system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.”

Outside checks from the folks at mtheall suggest there’ve been changes to NgWord*, System Version, and Bluetooth SysModule. This may mean that we’ll have ever-so-slightly better Bluetooth connectivity with the device – though it’s unlikely that we’ll really notice the difference if we’re using a Switch without using the controllers wirelessly.

At the same time, this could be an indication that the Nintendo Switch ecosystem will soon be open to a wider variety of 3rd-party controllers. That’d mean better connectivity for multiplayer games and a possible expansion of the ways in which Nintendo Switch works with multiplayer games once we see the next device – Nintendo Switch Pro(?) – later this year.

Per OatmealDome, patch 12.0.1 also updates BSD Sockets – for connections made via the internet. *They’ve also update the “swear words list.” We’ve not yet been able to export said swear word list, but entering any number of swear words in your Nintendo Switch as a name should give you a good idea of what’s censored.

Nintendo Switch version 12.0.1 (distributed April 19, 2021) is ready to roll for all Nintendo Switch devices right this minute. If you’d like to verify that you have this update right now, head to Settings, System Settings, and System Update. The “current version” should be 12.0.1. If your current version is less than 12.0.1, you should be able to manually force the update now.