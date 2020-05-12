Nintendo Switch supply in trouble

How, in a time when the Nintendo Switch sold better than ever, could Nintendo find themselves in a position where they can’t make more? For Nintendo, the COVID-19 pandemic’s been a double-edged sword. While quarantine life around the world’s provided at-home gamers a reason to own and use a Nintendo Switch, the same quarantine’s made it difficult to produce enough supply to meet demand. Today reports from Malaysia and the Philippines suggest the bottleneck’s gotten worse.

A Bloomberg post today suggests that lockdowns in Malaysia and the Philippines have put a stopper in key parts of the supply line for Nintendo Switch. In Malaysia, Nintendo’s supplier creates printed circuit boards for Nintendo Switch. Manufacturing of those PCBs (printed circuit boards) aren’t easily moved between suppliers – Nintendo can’t just flip to a company in a different country at a drop of a hat.

After PCBs are made, a factory in the Philippines attaches passive components to said boards. Malaysia can’t print, and if they can’t print, they can’t ship, and if no boards are shipped to the Philippines, they can’t very well attach components to said boards. Even if they were able to get the boards, The Philippines lockdown means the factory’s unable to operate anyway.

Per the Bloomberg report, the Nintendo Switch has never been more popular “or harder to produce.” Take a peek at the timeline below for additional insight into the Nintendo Switch production situation and the future of the platform.

If you’ve already got a Nintendo Switch, now’s a great time to play the machine – but it’s also a great time to be EXTRA careful that you’re not accidentally dropping the machine onto concrete. Fixing this machine right now is going to be more difficult now than ever before – supplies are short! Keep the device safe, keep it in a case when it’s not in its dock – and don’t go tossing your Switch around like they grow on trees!