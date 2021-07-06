Nintendo Switch Software Update 12.1.0 lets users clear space for game software update

Nintendo has announced a new software update is out for the popular Switch game console. The key change in the software update, which brings the Switch to version 12.1.0, is that users can easily delete old data from the console. Nintendo says if there is not enough space remaining on internal storage or the microSD card when downloading game software update data, users can delete old data for that software to enable downloading of the new data.

However, when users delete old data, they won’t play the game until the new data has finished downloading. The system update also brings other unspecified general system stability improvements to enhance the gameplay experience. Nintendo’s latest software update was distributed on July 5, 2021.

In most situations, the Switch console will automatically download the system update when it is online. However, users can verify the current system version they are using or manually start the update from the Systems Settings menu if needed. That data can be found under System Settings – System, with System Update at the top, and the current software version the console is running will be shown underneath.

The Nintendo Switch has been mostly unchanged since it debuted years ago. Rumors have suggested that a new Nintendo Switch Pro might be coming later this year. Last month, alleged information on the Switch Pro was leaked by a French retailer that offered alleged data on pricing and release date. According to the leak, the Switch Pro would launch at a price of around €400.

That price would be only a little more than the €330 the original Switch cost. If the price is converted to dollars, the Switch Pro would retail for around $370. That particular rumor has to be taken with a lot of salt as it also alleged the console could’ve released as early as June 4, which didn’t happen.