Nintendo Switch Online to add four oldies to the roster

Owning a Nintendo Switch doesn’t only mean having access to the latest and greatest of Nintendo’s games portfolio. Thanks to the magic of emulation, it actually also means having access to dozens of games made for gaming systems that retired decades ago. That is, of course, if you’re willing to pay the monthly price for a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. The good news is that the list of old-school titles is growing bit by bit, this time adding four more from Nintendo’s golden age years.

For this round, Nintendo is adding three new SNES titles to the roster. That includes Psycho Dream, an almost “meta” side-scrolling game that sends players inside a virtual game. Don’t be surprised if the title is relatively obscure considering it has never made its way outside Japan until now.

Other SNES games include DOOMSDAY WARRIOR and Perhistorik Man. Fire ‘n Ice, a puzzle game from the Nintendo Entertainment System days, is also joining the crew. That makes a total of 99 classic games when these four arrive on February 17, 2021.

Nintendo also takes the opportunity to remind everyone that the Switch Online service isn’t just about playing retro games, some of which might not even be to modern gamers’ tastes. Although it was a tad controversial at launch, it’s commonly accepted by now that that’s just how Nintendo rolls.

A Nintendo Switch Online subscription lets you play online, at least for games that support online play. It’s also the only way you can ensure your saves are backed up on the cloud. You also have a few exclusive perks, like access to Super Mario Bros. 35 online battle game, available through March 31, 2021, only.