Nintendo Switch is getting a surprise Indie World Showcase

Nintendo has announced a new Indie World Showcase for the Nintendo Switch. These presentations are generally very similar to Nintendo Directs, as Nintendo uses them to show off a number of upcoming games. The main difference, as the name suggests, is that Indie World Showcases are wholly devoted to indie games.

So, if you were hoping for more details on the next first-party Switch game from Nintendo, you won’t find it here. Nintendo, in keeping with tradition, didn’t say what games it will cover in its announcement of this Indie World Showcase today – all it said is that the presentation will last around 20 minutes.

Judging by past Indie World presentations, though, we can expect a mix of new indie game reveals along with release date announcements for games that were previously confirmed for the Switch. Some games to watch out for during the showcase include CrossCode, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Spiritfarer, and Axiom Verge 2.

The Indie World Showcase is slated to begin tomorrow, March 17th at 10AM PT/1PM ET. You’ll be able to watch it through the YouTube livestream embedded above, but Nintendo will also be streaming the showcase on its website and likely on Twitch as well.

Of course, at this point many Switch owners are looking forward to the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the end of the week, but given that the Switch has become a solid indie machine, this showcase should still be worth checking out. We’ll have coverage of all the big announcements from the presentation, so check back here tomorrow for more.