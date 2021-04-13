Nintendo Switch Indie World Showcase returns this week: How to watch

Nintendo is back with another Indie World Showcase this week, and it’s promising new information on indie games that are headed to Nintendo Switch. Switch owners are no strangers to Indie World Showcases at this point, as they’re essentially fast-paced Nintendo Directs focused entirely on the world of indie gaming. As is usually the case, though, Nintendo is staying tight-lipped on which games will actually be on display during the show.

Thankfully for those of us with a burning desire to know what’s on the docket, we won’t have to wait very long for this latest installment of the Indie World Showcase. Nintendo confirmed today that the next Indie World Showcase will take place tomorrow, April 14th, at 9 AM PDT/12 PM EDT.

The show will last for around 20 minutes and it’ll focus on “fresh and new indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.” Beyond that, though, we weren’t given any hints about what to expect. We can look to past Indie World Showcases and assume that we’ll get a healthy mix of previously-announced indie games and entirely new reveals, but aside from that, it’s hard to know what’s on tap.

If you want to watch tomorrow’s show, you likely have a couple of options. The first option is to simply watch the YouTube livestream we’ve embedded above. If you’d rather not use YouTube, it’s very likely that Nintendo will be livestreaming the event over on its Twitch channel.

Of course, we’ll also be covering all of the big announcements from the show here at SlashGear, so if you aren’t able to catch the event live, be sure to check back here for what you missed. Here’s hoping we get some surprising reveals during tomorrow’s show.