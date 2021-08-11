Nintendo Switch Indie World Showcase: How to watch today

Yesterday, Nintendo announced a new Indie World Showcase that will show off a slate of indie games headed to the Switch. The show will likely provide us with updates on indie games that have already been announced for the platform on top of revealing new indie games for the first time. There are a couple of different ways to tune in, and we’ve got them listed for you right here in this article.

The next Indie World Showcase will be happening today at 9 AM PDT/12 PM EDT, which is just about 40 minutes from the time of this writing. The easiest way to catch it is by watching the YouTube live stream we’ve embedded below when the time comes. Nintendo will also be streaming the Indie World Showcase on its Twitch channel, so Twitch fans can head over there to watch it.

Nintendo says that the Showcase will last for around 20 minutes, so this is a bit shorter than some of the Nintendo Directs and Indie World Showcases we’ve seen recently. However, as we said yesterday, Nintendo tends to make rapid-fire announcements during these shows, so knowing the running time before it premieres doesn’t give us a complete picture of what’s in store.

It’s also worth reminding any particularly eager Nintendo fans that we’re not going to see appearances from any of Nintendo’s big franchises here. Instead, these Showcases are strictly about the indie gaming scene on the Switch, so don’t expect any surprise announcements about Nintendo’s own properties.

With that said, some of the games we’d like to updates on include Bear & Breakfast, Axiom Verge 2, and Hollow Knight: Silksong. We’ll see if we learn more about any of those games soon enough, and of course, we’ll have all the major announcements for you right here at SlashGear.