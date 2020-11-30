Nintendo Switch Fortnite Bundle flaunts uniquely decorated console

It’s that time of the year when things suddenly drop their prices for a short while, whether or not they’re in the US. For a few years down, Cyber Monday regularly followed hot on the heels of the insanity of Black Friday. This year might be even more special, considering how more digital content is being consumed these days. Of course, games are the prime suspects, especially this year with the launch of next-gen consoles. Not to be left behind in the news, Nintendo isn’t just slashing a few of its games’ prices, it’s also launching a special edition Switch catering to fans of one of the most popular video game this year.

It may be gone from iPhones and iPads, but Fortnite’s popularity remains unchallenged, especially considering it is available on all other platforms. That includes the Nintendo Switch, which some stats still put at the top of the console market four years after it first launched. Combining those two together, Nintendo is putting out a special Fortnite bundle to woo fans of the game into the fold.

The Nintendo Switch Fortnite Bundle, like any other game-themed bundle, comes with a uniquely decorated system, particularly the dock. The Joy-cons come in yellow and blue, Fortnite’s official color scheme, rather than the standard red and blue. Of course, it already comes with Fortnite pre-installed so you won’t have to.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a bundle if it only came with an especially designed console. Included in the package, virtually, at least, are 2,000 V-Bucks and a download code for another bundle, Wildcat. This one includes Sleek Strike Back Bling and the Wildcat Outfit items, among other things.

The Nintendo Switch Fortnite Bundle goes for $299.99, the same price as a regular Switch. And since it’s in a rather celebratory mood, Nintendo is again making the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition available again for the same price. You might also want to check your games wishlist for the Cyber Deal discounts that will be available only until December 2, 2020.