Nintendo Switch back in stock at GameStop, but prepare to shell out some cash

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nintendo Switch has been very difficult – if not outright impossible – to find. If you’ve been looking for a Nintendo Switch and haven’t had any luck, there’s some good news today, as the console is back in stock at GameStop. The bad news? You’re going to have to shell out a significant amount of cash to own one.

GameStop isn’t guilty of price gouging here, but rather the company is doing what it often does when console stock is low: it’s bundling them with a collection of games and accessories. At the moment, it seems that the only way to buy a Switch from GameStop online is through a bundle that contains the Switch itself, a Pro Controller, and copies of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Minecraft.

With all of those extras, the total price is going to be a difficult pill for a lot of people to swallow. To get that bundle with a neon Joy-Cons, you’re looking at a grand total of $499.99. If you want gray Joy-Cons, the price goes up to $519.99.

When you consider the individual price of all these items, the bundle price doesn’t seem so bad. After all, Nintendo Pro Controllers regularly cost $70, while new copies Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild run $60 each. Minecraft – which is a digital copy here, it should be noted – runs $30 on Switch, so if you were buying everything separately, you’d be looking at a final bill around $520 (assuming $300 for the Switch).

So, if you’re buying a Switch for the first time and you have the cash, these bundles aren’t necessarily bad buys (especially considering that Breath of the Wild, New Horizons, and Minecraft are all stellar games). Those who are looking for a second Switch or just want to buy a standalone console are better off waiting, though.