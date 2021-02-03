Nintendo Switch Apex Legends port will include ‘smart optimizations’

If you own a Nintendo Switch and you love battle royale games, Electronic Arts has some good news: Apex Legends will hit Nintendo’s latest and greatest console on March 9, 2021. If your first thought was “how well will it run?”, you’re not the only one. EA says that, among other things, the Switch port will include ‘smart optimizations’ for the tiny screen.

When the port arrives, the Switch will officially be the smallest screen on which Apex Legends is available to play. EA calls the port ‘a major achievement,’ one that it ‘couldn’t have done…without our friends at Panic Button.’ The company also answered the biggest question fans have: will it be a full-featured port?

The answer is yes, and the Switch version will include cross-play support, as well as full feature parity with the other game versions. Switch players will get access to the latest Apex Legends seasonal content, too.

The company also has good news for Switch players who haven’t already been playing the latest season on other platforms. Once Apex Legends arrives on Switch in March, players who download it and get the Season 8 battle pass will be given 30 free levels — this is, EA says, because the port will arrive weeks after the next season starts.

Apex Legends is already available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC using Steam and Origin. The game itself is free to download and will be on the Switch, as well. The battle pass, however, costs 950 Apex Coins, which is around $9.50 in real money.