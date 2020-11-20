Nintendo opens up its Animal Crossing: New Horizons island to players

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a game that lets players express a lot of creativity in designing their islands, and if you’ve ever wondered what a Nintendo-designed island might look like, now is your chance to see one for yourself. Nintendo has opened up its own island for players to visit, and getting there to take a look around is pretty easy.

According to a tweet published to the official Animal Crossing account, all players need to do is sleep in any bed in their home and then enter the appropriate Dream Address while speaking with Luna in order to visit Nintendo’s island. The Dream Address you need to enter can be found in the tweet below.

[Announcement]

The official Nintendo island in #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is available to visit! Sleep on any bed in your home and enter the Dream Address below when speaking to Luna. [DA-6382-1459-4417] pic.twitter.com/6cnycZomgI — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) November 19, 2020

In its tweet, Nintendo shared a couple screenshots of the island, but those two images don’t come close to showing off everything there is to see. In fact, the subjects of the images are the player’s house and town hall, so there’s a lot that isn’t shown in the images, making the island ripe for exploration by those who want to visit.

It’s been a fairly big week for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We saw the roll out of the game’s holiday update earlier this week, which among other things brought save game transfers between Switch consoles. New Horizons players have been waiting on that functionality for quite some time, so it’s nice to see it finally ship.

Then, shortly after word of that holiday update broke, Nintendo revealed new rules that change (and limit) how businesses and organizations can use New Horizons to promote products. If you were tired of seeing political advertising in New Horizons, you can breathe that sigh of relief, because they’ve officially been banned. We’ll let you know when more is announced for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but for now, stop by Nintendo’s island and give things a look.