Nintendo is reviving Big Brain Academy on Switch

It’s been a long, long time since we last heard from the Big Brain Academy series. It’s hardly a series at all, in fact, with only two releases to its name: the original Big Brain Academy on Nintendo DS, which launched in 2005, and its sequel, Big Brain Academy: Wii Degree from 2007. After lying dormant for nearly 15 years, Nintendo announced that it’s reviving Big Brain Academy today with a new multiplayer-focused installment for Nintendo Switch.

The new title is called Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, and it’s launching this December. Nintendo describes Brain vs. Brain as an “easy-to-learn, tough-to-master” game that players of all ages and skill levels can play. Players will be tasked with completing various activities across five different categories: Identify, Memorize, Analyze, Compute, and Visualize.

Brain vs. Brain features local multiplayer for up to four players and online multiplayer where you’ll test yourself against the results of other players – in other words, it sounds like there won’t be a direct head-to-head mode online. In addition, the game features a Party Mode that supports four players and tasks each one with earning the most points by completing activities quickly. In this mode, each player can set their preferred difficulty level, which will allow kids to compete against adults – assuming, of course, that the adult is a good sport and picks the appropriate difficulty level.

While multiplayer seems to be the central focus of the game, there will also be a solo mode that players can work through on their own. Nintendo seems to position this mode as a secondary mode to the others, saying that it’s “perfect for daily exercises” and “an enjoyable way to start the day or wind down at night.”

So, even though it’s been a while since the last Big Brain Academy game, it looks like the series is getting a big comeback on Nintendo Switch. Look for Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain to drop on December 3rd as a Nintendo Switch exclusive.