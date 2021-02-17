Nintendo Direct today: How to watch and what to expect

As announced yesterday, Nintendo is hosting a new Direct presentation today. This is big for a couple of different reasons, the first being that most of the Direct-style presentations we’ve received during the pandemic have focused on Switch games from Nintendo’s third-party partners, while this one will feature at least some first-party games. On top of that, Nintendo has confirmed this Direct will run for around 50 minutes, so we’re expecting a bunch of game announcements.

If you own a Switch, you’ll definitely want to tune in to see what Nintendo announces. Today’s Direct is scheduled to begin livestreaming at 2 PM PST/5 PM EST. As always, you’ll have a couple of different of options when it comes to watching the Direct, and the easiest way is through the YouTube livestream we’ve embedded below.

Nintendo also tends to broadcast these Directs on its Twitch channel, and we expect it to go live shortly before 2 PM PST to give viewers plenty of time to filter in. If you’re the type who prefers Twitch streams to YouTube streams, then hop over to Nintendo’s Twitch channel and give it a follow.

As for what people are expecting, the predictions range from ones that are more grounded to those that are absolutely wild. Nintendo has confirmed it will have news to share about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so we can likely expect news about the next DLC fighter for that game. Nintendo has also said that the Direct will primarily focus on games releasing in the first half of 2021, so we will probably see new trailers from games like Bravely Default 2, New Pokemon Snap, and Monster Hunter Rise.

Obviously, we can’t really predict any unannounced games we might see, but it wouldn’t shock us to see some Zelda-related announcements given that 2021 is the series’ 35th anniversary. All will be revealed later today, so be sure to catch this Nintendo Direct this evening.