Nintendo Direct plans for E3 2021 confirmed

E3 2021 is now just a couple of weeks away, and today, Nintendo confirmed its plans for the show. As it usually does at E3, Nintendo will host a special Nintendo Direct where it will reveal new software headed to Nintendo Switch. Following that presentation, Nintendo will also be livestreaming deep dives into the games it announced through a lengthy Treehouse: Live stream.

So, Nintendo’s plans for E3 2021 are mostly unchanged from previous years. In its announcement today, Nintendo says that its E3 Direct will run for roughly 40 minutes and will focus “exclusively on Nintendo Switch games mainly releasing in 2021.” That presentation will be followed by a three hour Nintendo Treehouse: Live show that will offer deep dives and gameplay footage from some of the games announced during the Direct.

🗓 Nintendo at #E32021: 6/15, 9am PT! Tune in for a #NintendoDirect with roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on #NintendoSwitch software, mostly releasing in 2021, followed by around 3 hours of gameplay in #NintendoTreehouseLive | E3 2021.

https://t.co/TMjlZ5G37G pic.twitter.com/Hh1l6y0WVh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2021

The Nintendo Direct will be happening at 9 AM PDT/12 PM EDT on Tuesday, June 15th. We imagine it will be livestreaming both on Twitch and YouTube, though Nintendo has also put together an E3 2021 page on its website where both the Direct and the Treehouse: Live presentation can be viewed.

As for what to expect from the Direct, we’ll probably see Nintendo cover games like The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which are Nintendo’s big first-party releases for 2021 that have already been revealed. Other games to look out for include Rune Factory 5, Diablo 2 Resurrected, and Star Wars: Hunters.

Of course, there will probably be some reveals of entirely new games to look forward to, and with an estimated running time of 40 minutes, we’re probably going to see a lot of games. One thing that we probably shouldn’t expect to see is the rumored Switch Pro, as in recent years Nintendo has taken to revealing new hardware in special events outside of major shows like E3. We’ll be covering Nintendo’s E3 2021 show as it happens right here at SlashGear, so be sure to check back with us on the 15th for everything you need to know.