Nintendo dashes Switch Pro hopes

Earlier this month, Nintendo revealed the Switch OLED, a new Switch model that comes with a few noteworthy upgrades but nothing too significant. There were many Switch fans out there who were expecting something more out of a new Switch model, as rumors of a so-called Switch Pro with improved capabilities have been circulating for years. However, the Switch OLED definitely isn’t the Switch Pro, and now it looks like the Switch Pro isn’t on the docket at all.

In a tweet published by Nintendo of Japan earlier today, we learned two important things. The first was about a Bloomberg report that claimed Nintendo was looking at an increased profit margin on the Switch OLED, with Nintendo saying that claim was incorrect. Nintendo didn’t clue us in to the profit margin on the Switch OLED or standard Switch, leaving it at that rather vague rebuttal.

We also want to clarify that we just announced that Nintendo Switch(OLED Model) will launch in October, 2021, and have no plans for launching any other model at this time. (2/2) — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) July 19, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Nintendo confirmed that it does not have another Switch model on deck at the moment. Some, including us, have speculated that Nintendo did intend to make a Switch Pro but opted to announced the Switch OLED instead amid the current hardware shortage. The thinking is that Nintendo will wait until the hardware shortage is over to begin production on the Switch Pro, introducing the Switch OLED as a way to fill the gap and get the Switch brand back out in front of people during a time where everyone is talking about the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

However, according to Nintendo’s tweet, that isn’t in the cards. Of course, Nintendo says that no other Switch models are planned “at this time,” so it’s always possible that Nintendo will change its mind later, but for now, it seems that the Switch Pro is a no-go.

We’ll see what happens from here, but if you were determined to hold out for the rumored Switch Pro, you’ll probably be waiting a long time yet – possibly forever. While Nintendo doesn’t exactly close the door on new Switch models altogether, we probably shouldn’t expect to see any in the near future.