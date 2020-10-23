Nintendo announces long overdue price cut for single Switch Joy-Cons

If there’s one truth all Nintendo Switch fans know, it’s that controllers for the console are expensive. A new pair of Joy-Cons will run you $79.99, which is the same price we normally see the Pro Controller at (though both the Joy-Cons and Pro Controller does frequently go on sale). For single Joy-Cons, the pricing is even more egregious, as they typically run $49.99 apiece.

If you’re not a math wizard, that means buying two Joy-Cons individually will cost $20 more than buying them as a pair. While we doubt many people are out there making Joy-Con pairs out of individually purchased Joy-Cons, the fact that they’re priced at $49.99 is still a tough pill to swallow. Thankfully, that’s all changing next month, as Nintendo of America has confirmed that it’s cutting the price on individual Joy-Cons permanently.

Starting on 11/9, single #NintendoSwitch Joy-Con controllers will be available for purchase for $39.99. Choose from the left Joy-Con controller in Neon Blue, and the right Joy-Con controller in Neon Red. pic.twitter.com/wXW8BEssS7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 23, 2020

In a tweet published today, Nintendo announced that on November 9th, it’ll permanently cut the price of individual Joy-Cons to $39.99 each. That means you’ll be able to buy two Joy-Con separately without paying more than if you had purchased them as a pair (though you’ll still pay $80 in the end, which is a lot of money no matter how you slice it).

It’s strange that it took Nintendo so long to bring Joy-Con pricing in line, but it’s nice to see it happen regardless. We had some indication that this price drop was coming, as Nintendo of Japan made a similar announcement earlier this month.

Judging by Nintendo’s tweet, only the Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Cons will be getting this price cut, but hopefully we’ll see it come to other colors in the future. So, if you’ve got your eyes on an individual red or blue Joy-Con, you might want to wait until November 9th rolls around so you can pick it up for $10 less.