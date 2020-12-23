Nickelback made an ad for Google and it’s surprisingly amusing

Nickelback, the Canadian rock band that gets its fair share of criticism, is the subject of a new Google Photos advertisement…and it’s actually pretty amusing, all things considered. The band created a parody of its own song Photograph, remixing the music video with shots of Google Photos and a couple of self-deprecating jokes.

Photograph is that Nickelback hit you probably heard on the radio all the time around 15 years ago, only to fade away alongside the band’s popularity. That’s why it’s a bit of a surprise to see the hit resurface, this time in the form of a Google Photos commercial.

The song is essentially the same one you’re familiar with, only with lyrics altered to showcase Google Photos’ features alongside demonstrations in the parody music video. The song includes a couple of jokes, including a crack about hair resembling ramen noodles. Nickelback wrote the ad version of the song.

It’s impossible to ignore the fact that Google’s commercial opens with a scene referencing the ‘Photograph meme,’ which involves editing the intro to present different images — a classic of which includes the ramen noodle hair later referenced in the video.

Overall, the ad is an amusing, if not somewhat nostalgic, throwback to a heavily memed and briefly popular song. Users get a quick look at Google Photos’ various features, including things like categorizing images based on the people (or desserts, depending on your tendencies) featured in them.