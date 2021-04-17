NFL’s first official sports betting partnerships include FanDuel, DraftKings

The National Football League has announced its first official sports betting partnerships, giving football fans the opportunity to easily bet on game outcomes and their favorite teams. The business move represents the latest major deal penned by the NFL, which recently announced a media deal that’ll bring many games to Amazon’s video platform.

The first batch of companies to get NFL sportsbook partnerships in the US are FanDuel, DraftKings, and Caesars Entertainment. Under the deal, the trio will be allowed to use NFL trademarks and IP for promotions, launch free-to-play games with NFL themes, and integrate sports betting content in things like the NFL app and website.

According to the League, Caesars will work with the NFL to integrated its content, while FanDuel and DraftKings will add relevant content like NFL footage and highlights. Caesars in particular, which is already the NFL’s Official Casino Partner, will also get the designation of ‘Officials Sports Betting Partner’ under the new deal.

DraftKings, meanwhile, will become an Official Daily Fantasy Partner, while FanDuel doesn’t get any particular designated title. In a statement about its big sports betting partnerships, the NFL’s Chief Revenue Officer Renie Anderson said: