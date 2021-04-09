Next Star Trek and Dungeons & Dragons movies arrive in 2023

The next movie based on the Dungeons & Dragons universe has been bumped to 2023, meaning fans will have to wait nearly a full year longer than anticipated to watch the film. Dungeons & Dragons was one of the multiple movies that have been rescheduled by Paramount Pictures, joining others like Top Gun: Maverick, plus Paramount has finally announced the premiered dates for a few anticipated movies.

The movie industry is still recovering from the pandemic-related disruption, but things aren’t smooth sailing quite yet. Theaters will eventually fully reopen, a bright future that seems increasingly closer in the US as a significant portion of the country receives the coronavirus vaccine.

It’s not uncommon for movie premiere dates to be adjusted when they’re in the distant future, but we’ve seen a bit more of that over the last year or so as the industry adjusted to lockdowns and social distancing. According to Variety, Paramount Pictures has made a number of date changes, plus it has finally announced the premiere dates for some previously undated titles.

We now know that the next Star Trek movie will premiere in theaters on June 9, 2023, only a few months after the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film. That latter title has seen a premiere date change from May 2022 to March 3, 2023, putting its launch in the same year as Mission Impossible: 8, which has likewise been bumped from 2022 to July 7, 2023.

Other movies that Paramount has bumped include Top Gun: Maverick now set to premiere on November 19 this year, as well as Mission: Impossible 7, which will arrive next summer. Not all changes involved bumping titles, however, as Snake Eyes has been moved up to July 23 instead of its original October 22, 2021 premiere date.