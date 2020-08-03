Next PlayStation State of Play announced: What to expect

Throughout the year, Sony has been hosting a number of PlayStation State of Play presentations, and we’re about to see the next one. Today, Sony confirmed that the next PlayStation State of Play will be happening later this week. Before you get too excited though, you should know that Sony has confirmed there won’t be any “big PlayStation 5 announcements” during the show.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be any PlayStation 5 news, though. In a post to the PlayStation Blog, Sony says that we won’t hear anything new about PS5 hardware, pre-orders, or release dates, so if you were primarily planning to tune in because you were hoping that Sony would finally reveal the PS5’s pricing, it’s safe to say you probably won’t get it here.

State of Play returns Thursday at 1:00pm Pacific! What to expect:

▪️ A focus on upcoming PS4 & PS VR games

▪️ A few quick check-ins on third-party and indie games from June’s PS5 showcase

▪️ No big PS5 announcements! Tune-in details: https://t.co/kgrDFZsHd2 pic.twitter.com/9AIPFnh3CT — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 3, 2020

However, we will get some updates on a few of the PlayStation 5 games that were revealed during Sony’s June showcase, so there will indeed be some morsels of PS5 information in this next State of Play. For the most part, it seems this State of Play broadcast will focus on upcoming PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games.

Sony makes it clear that we won’t hear anything about upcoming PlayStation Studios games, making this purely a third-party affair. The episode clocks in at a whopping 40 minutes long, so expect to see a lot of games – titles to watch out for in particular include Marvel’s Avengers from Crystal Dynamics, Resident Evil 8, and maybe even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The show is slated to happen on Thursday, August 6th at 1 PM PDT/4 PM EDT. It’ll be livestreaming on both the Twitch and YouTube PlayStation accounts, and of course, we’ll be covering all of the show’s major announcements right here at SlashGear, so check back here for more on the day it premieres.