Next-Generation Ford Raptor could get the supercharged GT500 V-8

Recently Ram unveiled its 2021 Ram 1500 TRX packing the supercharged Hellcat V-8 under the hood. The truck is vastly more potent than the current generation Ford Raptor. However, that might not be the case for long.

An alleged Ford insider has reported that Ford will be cramming the 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine that makes over 700 horsepower from the 2020 Mustang GT500 under the hood of the new Raptor. That will mark a massive increase in power, if true, compared to the current 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 that makes 450 horsepower.

The Drive cites a source that claims in the Raptor, Ford’s supercharged V-8 will make between 725 and 750 horsepower. Ram’s 1500 TRX makes 702 horsepower for those unfamiliar with the truck. These Raptor rumors were floating around well before RAM introduced its TRX.

However, the source does claim that once Ford heard about the Hellcat V-8 in the TRX, it had to move forward with the GT500 engine in the next Raptor. There’s also some indication that the next Raptor may get a coil spring rear suspension rather than the current truck’s leaf spring setup.

Recently a video did turn up of an alleged a 2022 Ford Raptor test mule that sounded as if it had a V-8 under the hood. This latest rumor seems to confirm what our ears told us. That video can be seen above. For now, it’s unclear when the new Raptor will be launched. Speculation suggests early 2021 is when the new Raptor will bow in. As expensive as the current Raptor is with its V-6 engine, we shudder to think about what the new version may cost with the GT500 V-8 under the hood.