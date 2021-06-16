Next-gen PlayStation VR in 2021? Don’t get your hopes up

Shortly after the PlayStation 5 launched, Sony confirmed that it’s working on a new PlayStation VR headset for the platform. Details on this next-gen PSVR have been fairly slim since that initial announcement; while Sony has detailed the new controllers that will ship with the device, we haven’t seen the new PSVR headset yet and Sony hasn’t talked dates. Today, a new report reveals a couple of key details about the next PSVR, one of them being the headset’s release window.

These details about the next-generation PSVR come in a Bloomberg profile about a company named Japan Display Inc. The article details Japan Display’s decision to shift from making displays for smartphones to making LCD displays for VR headsets. While Japan Display has built relationships with most VR headset makers, there is one company that hasn’t committed to using its displays: Sony.

Instead, Bloomberg says that Sony plans to use Samsung Display’s OLED panels in the next PlayStation VR headset. That’s according to people with knowledge of Sony’s plans, who also say that the company is targeting a holiday 2022 launch for the new headset.

That’s a big detail about PSVR tucked away in an article that isn’t even about Sony to begin with. Thus far, Sony hasn’t talked release dates for the next-gen PSVR at all, and with Bloomberg’s sources saying that a holiday 2022 launch is likely, it’ll probably be some time before we get official confirmation from Sony.

While we don’t know too much about the headset at this point, we know a lot about its new controllers, which will share features with the PS5 DualSense like Adaptive Triggers and Haptic Feedback. We’ll let you know when more about the headset is revealed, but for now, it sounds like we shouldn’t expect it to launch for more than a year.