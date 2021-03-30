Next-gen Apple TV could finally come with a new remote

If you’re not a fan of the current Apple TV remote, you’re certainly not alone. Apple TV’s Siri Remote has sparked some considerable controversy and divided the Apple TV faithful, but it may not be long before we see Apple shake things up a bit. The company is rumored to be developing a new remote for the next-gen Apple TV, and while details on the remote are slim at the moment, we’re sure the words “new remote” will get some ears to perk up nonetheless.

Today’s rumor comes from the folks over at 9to5Mac, who spoke to unnamed sources familiar with Apple’s plans regarding the new remote. Those sources tell 9to5Mac that the new Apple TV remote has the internal codename of “B519,” which on its own is a rather innocuous detail. Compare that to the internal codename of the current Siri Remote – B439 – and just the difference in the names alone suggests that Apple may be gearing up for a larger upgrade.

Unfortunately for us, those were all the details 9to5Mac’s sources revealed about this new Apple TV remote. We don’t have any details on how the aesthetics of the remote might change, nor do we know which buttons may be included or excluded. Will the new Apple TV remote come with a touchpad like the current one does, or will Apple ditch it for a more traditional remote design? These are burning questions that we unfortunately do not have the answers to at the moment.

Still, there have been some rumors to suggest that Apple is plotting a next-gen Apple TV, and it isn’t a stretch to expect a redesigned remote to go along with it. The big question is when Apple might reveal this new Apple TV. Earlier today, the company announced the dates for WWDC 2021, but software is always the main focus at that particular event. Apple has, of course, teased and even straight up announced new hardware at WWDC before, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the 2021 installment came and went without the introduction of a new Apple TV.

That could mean we’ll be waiting until fall – during Apple’s iPhone reveal event – for this particular announcement. We’ll see what happens at WWDC and beyond, and we’ll be keeping an eye out for any leaked information about this new Apple TV remote, so stay tuned for more.