Next Fortnite update will deal with Storm visibility problem

If you’ve been playing Fortnite for a while, you’ve probably noticed a growing issue: the visibility in the Storm has gotten so bad that you can’t even see where you’re running, making it difficult to get to the circle. The dense purple fog has apparently reached a breaking point as players have started complaining — and now Epic plans a fix.

The Storm, of course, has always been purple and, well, stormy. However, it used to also have a high degree of visibility, which meant you could keep harvesting until you died, see other opponents nearby, or easily make your way toward the circle, depending on the game mode.

That changed in a big way last season when the Storm’s visibility decreased substantially. Season 6 has proven even worse, and now players struggle to see what is directly in front of them. It’s nearly impossible to escape the Storm unless you’re in a glider-deploy mode like Team Rumble — otherwise, you keep running into trees, mountains, and other obstacles.

Compounding the issue is that players in Performance Mode don’t suffer from this issue; the Storm’s visibility is so high that it nearly resembles the Storm-free parts of the map. Players recently highlighted this issue in a post on Reddit, comparing the Storm’s visibility levels with Performance Mode on and off.

The viral post appears to have caught Epic’s attention, as it now lists the Storm visibility issue on the Fortnite Trello board. According to the listing, the company will address this issue with the next game update. It’s unclear whether this will involve tweaking performance mode or simply improving visibility for everyone.