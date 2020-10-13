Next big PlayStation 5 news could come from an unlikely source

With the PlayStation 5 on the horizon, it seems that Sony and Burger King are plotting some kind of team up. Burger King is teasing an announcement for later this week, and even though the teaser isn’t exactly overt, it’s clear that whatever is on the way involves the PlayStation 5 to some degree. Whether it indicates a PlayStation 5 giveaway at Burger King or something even bigger is anyone’s guess at this point.

The teaser was published to Burger King’s Twitter account late last night. It involves the King himself peeking in a Burger King bag that emits a blue glow and plays the PlayStation 5 startup chime whenever it’s opened. We never get to see what’s in the bag, but it’s clear that it’s supposed to be a PlayStation 5.

It’s also worth pointing out that the bag the King keeps looking into is much larger than the standard Burger King bag, so it definitely isn’t just burgers and fries that he’s looking at. At the end of the trailer, we’re given a date to mark on our calendars: 10/15, which is this Thursday.

This is mostly likely some kind of cross promotion where people can enter to win a PlayStation 5 by going to Burger King. Fast food promotions are nothing new for consoles, as both Sony and Microsoft have teamed with Taco Bell in the past to give away PS4s and Xbox Ones, respectively. This is probably the same kind of deal, but of course, it could be something else entirely – we won’t know for sure until the 15th.

We’ll let you know when Burger King announces more later this week. The PlayStation 5 is slated to launch here in the US on November 12th, with the standard model running $499.99 and the disc drive-less Digital Edition priced at $399.99.