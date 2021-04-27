Newegg Shuffle returns today with RTX 30-series cards and Ryzen 9 5900X, but there’s a catch

If you’re looking for an RTX 30-series card, then you’ll definitely want to have a peek over at Newegg today. The company has launched another Newegg Shuffle, and this time around, there are quite a few RTX 30-series cards to pick from. There are also a couple of AMD products in this shuffle as well, including the hard-to-find Ryzen 9 5900X.

For the uninitiated, Newegg Shuffle is the retailer’s way of controlling the number of people – and therefore, bots and scalpers – flooding the website in search of in-demand hardware. Each Newegg Shuffle begins with a selection process where shoppers are asked to pick out the items they want to buy and save them to a shopping list. Once that selection period is over, Newegg then randomly selects winners from the list of those who picked out hardware, and those winners have a chance to buy the products they selected.

There’s currently a Newegg Shuffle happening, with the selection process wrapping up at 12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT. Winners will be drawn and then notified between 2 PM PDT/5 PM EDT and 8 PM PDT/11 PM EDT today, and those who are selected will have a buying window of two hours to complete their purchases. It sounds like each person is getting a specific buying window, and if you’re selected, your email will list the two-hour window you have to complete your purchase.

Today’s Newegg Shuffle is a big one because it includes the RTX 3060, 3080, and 3090. It also includes the Ryzen 9 5900X CPU and the AMD RX 6800 graphics card. Unfortunately, there’s a bit of a catch this time around, as each graphics card is only available in a bundle with other items. For instance, the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3070 is available in three separate bundles – one with a Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro AC AMD motherboard, another with a Gigabyte 750W power supply, and the third with a Gigabyte x570 Aorus Elite AMD motherboard.

That isn’t the worst if you’re looking to build a brand new PC, but those who are just looking to buy the graphics card on it own may not find a lot to love with this particular Newegg Shuffle. Still, if those bundle deals aren’t enough to dissuade you (or you’re simply in the market for the Ryzen 9 5900X, which is the only product available on its own today), you can enter the Shuffle over on Newegg’s website.