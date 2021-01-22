Newegg Shuffle could be the fix to RTX 30-series, PS5 restock woes

It’s not exactly a secret that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, along with new PC gaming hardware from NVIDIA and AMD, are all difficult to come by at the moment. Every time this hardware is restocked anywhere, it’s seemingly sold out in seconds, with resellers jacking up prices to insane degrees on sites like eBay. If you’ve tried and failed to get your hands on one of these consoles or CPUs, Newegg might have a fairer way of selling these products.

The company has implemented a lottery system called Newegg Shuffle, and the latest lottery is going on now. Until 2 PM Pacific time today (just about two hours from the time of this writing), Newegg users can head over to the website, pick out any items they’re interested in buying, and then enter into a lottery that will be drawn later today at 3 PM Pacific.

Newegg will notify the winners by email, and those winners will then have from 4 PM PT to 8 PM PT today to make their purchases. If you win the lottery, the hardware you picked out during the selection window will be reserved for you, but only during the buying window – if you don’t purchase the products you picked out during the buying window later today, you forfeit the reservation on them and will have to wait for the next Newegg Shuffle.

In all, there are several items that you can reserve in this iteration of the NewEgg Shuffle – the Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, RTX 3070, RTX 3080, RTX 3090, and the PlayStation 5. Those of you hunting for a PlayStation 5 should be aware that the console is only available in a bundle that includes a PS5 Digital Edition, two DualSense controllers, the PS5 HD Camera, and the PS5 Media Remote, so be prepared to spend a little more on the console if you win the lottery.

Newegg will be running these Shuffle lotteries periodically as time goes on, and while it doesn’t solve the stock issues plaguing all of these products, it does at least make the buying process fairer. If you’re planning to enter the lottery, good luck to you, and we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more restock alerts.