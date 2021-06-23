New Xbox Game Pass games: Here’s the next batch for June and July 2021

Even though Microsoft announced a bunch of day-one releases for Xbox Game Pass during E3 2021, we’ve got some new additions to look forward to in the more immediate future. Today, Microsoft detailed the next batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass. There are nine games in all joining Game Pass in some form, and while a number of them are independent titles, there are a few big names in the group as well.

The additions actually get going right away, as Worms Rumble is available on cloud, console, and PC now. Worms Rumble is something of a departure for the series, as it features 32-player real-time battles with various game modes to try out. It’s cross-platform too, so if you have friends who are already playing Worms Rumble on other platforms, you’ll be able to join them through the Xbox Game Pass version.

Next up is Iron Harvest, joining Xbox Game Pass for PC on June 24th. That same day, we’ll see Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered join the cloud and PC versions of Game Pass through EA Play, along with the Game Preview for Prodeus on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

After the 24th, things go silent until July 1st, which is when we’ll see a total of five additions. Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (cloud), Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (cloud, console, and PC), Gang Beasts (cloud, console, and PC), Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (cloud, console, and PC), and Limbo (cloud, console, and PC) will all be joining Xbox Game Pass on that day, so look out for a big content drop to start the month.

As with every announcement of incoming games, Microsoft also confirmed the games that will be leaving the service on June 30th. The list is actually the same as the one we saw earlier in the month, so if you’re still working your way through any of the games on that list, be sure to finish them up before the 30th rolls around.