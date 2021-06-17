Xbox Game Pass is losing these big console and PC games next month

Xbox Game Pass has a lot of games worth playing on it, but today we’re learning that some of them will soon be disappearing from the service. Microsoft has listed the games that will be leaving the service on July 1st, and there are some big titles on the list. The good news is that we’re learning of these departures with a couple of weeks of lead time, so if you’re in the middle of any of them, you still have some time to finish them up.

As spotted by Wario64 on Twitter, Microsoft has revealed eight games that are leaving Xbox Game Pass come July 1st. Some of the games leaving are console games while others are on PC, which explains why some games appear in both images Wario64 shared.

Games leaving Game Pass console and PC on July 1st pic.twitter.com/6y4MIILq7t — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 17, 2021

Monster Hunter World is probably the biggest game leaving from a standpoint of name recognition. It’s also a title that’s been on Xbox Game Pass for so long – more than two years – that it was beginning to feel like a permanent addition. Other titles leaving the service include Outer Wilds, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Soulcalibur VI, The Messenger, Mistover, and Out of the Park Baseball 21.

Outer Wilds, in particular, is probably a title that will be missed by many, especially considering the critical response it enjoyed when it was released in 2019. The Messenger is another indie title with some prestige behind its name, as it’s a beautiful platformer that’s at least somewhat reminiscent of the classic Ninja Gaiden games.

Then we also have a pair of high-profile fighting games leaving the service in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and Soulcalibur VI. All of these games are leaving July 1st, according to Wario64, giving players two more weeks with them before they vanish. It probably won’t be too much longer before Microsoft confirms the next batch of games heading to the service, so we’ll let you know when those details are revealed.