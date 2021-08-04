New World release date delayed again after Amazon’s latest beta

If you were looking forward to Amazon’s incoming MMO, New World, then we’ve got some sour news for you. In response to player feedback after New World‘s most recent closed beta, Amazon has decided to delay the game once more. This isn’t the first time New World has been delayed, but the good news is that this delay isn’t nearly as long as the others.

In a statement posted to Twitter today, Amazon announced that New World has been delayed from its August 31st, 2021 release date to September 28th, 2021. That’s not a dramatic delay by any stretch, but for fans who have been waiting a long time for New World to come out, it may still be frustrating nonetheless.

A message from the New World team. pic.twitter.com/oAZdK7dxTn — New World (@playnewworld) August 4, 2021

“We want New World‘s launch to be a smooth and fun experience for all players, and that means making some improvements based on what you encountered during Closed Beta,” Amazon’s announcement reads. “So, we’re going to take a few extra weeks to smash bugs, improve stability, and polish the game. New World‘s new global launch date is September 28, 2021.”

As someone who played the most recent closed beta, this is probably the right call for Amazon to make. New World, to me, is a pretty fun game as it is, but there are definitely some bugs that could be quashed and improvements that could be made to the game’s stability. The game could also be fleshed out a little more, but a month doesn’t give Amazon a lot of time to add extra content.

Hopefully, it won’t be much longer before Amazon details the specific changes and additions it’s making to the game {if there are any at all}. In any case, we’ll let you know when Amazon shares more about New World, so stay tuned for that.