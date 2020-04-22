New ultralight and flexible solar cell is 10 times thinner than a human hair

A team of international researchers has created a new type of flexible solar cell that they say could revolutionize future wearable technologies. The solar cell is described as ultralight and flexible and is 10 times thinner than the width of a human hair. The team says that the solar cell could have an estimated shelf life of 11.5 years and run with minimal degradation.

Another key feature of the technology is that the cells are cheap and can be produced quickly with a continuous printing process. The researchers describe their device as a mechanically robust photo-absorber that’s able to make ultra-flexible solar cells. The cells have a power conversion efficiency of 13 percent with 97 percent efficiency retention after 1000 bending cycles.

After 1000 bending and stretching cycles, the solar cell still has 89 percent efficiency. The team says that its device is capable of producing 130 watts of electricity per square meter. While 13 percent efficiency doesn’t sound like much, it is one of the highest efficiencies available in organic solar cells.

Tests showed the solar cell could be treated using a unique method and saw a performance decline of only 4.8 percent after 4736 hours of operation. The cell could run for 20,000 hours, which is about 2.5 years with minimal degradation. The cell is very small at two centimeters squared and light enough to be supported by flower petals while generating 9.9 watts of power per gram.

The scientists believe that with further testing, the device could be used as a replacement for batteries in several devices, including mobile phones, watches, Internet of Things devices, and biosensors. Researchers developed materials in a simple post-annealing method to improve the mechanical and terminal stability of the organic cell without inefficiency to improve stability and scalability. The small size allows the low-cost solar cells to be produced with a continuous printing method making them ideal for mass production.