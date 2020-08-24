New Switch might face off with Xbox Series X, PS5 next year

Seemingly since the Nintendo Switch first released, there have been rumors of Nintendo working on other models. Some of those rumors – the ones claiming that Nintendo was looking to release a portable-only Switch – wound up being true when Nintendo released the Switch Lite last year. Alongside those Switch Lite rumors, we also heard of a third, more powerful Switch that so far hasn’t been confirmed.

Those those rumors died down a little bit after the release of the Switch Lite, they haven’t ceased entirely. Today, we’re hearing a new rumor which claims yet again that Nintendo is working on a new Switch model. According to The Edge Markets, references to this new Switch were made in a new report in Taipei’s Economic Daily News newspaper, sparking a rise in Nintendo’s stock.

The report doesn’t really give anything away, only saying that Nintendo may launch a new Switch model at some point earlier next year. Economic Daily News apparently heard this information from unnamed sources in Nintendo’s supply chain, so take that as you will. Unknown is if this new model would be more powerful than the standard Switch, though considering we already have the Switch Lite, it would almost have to be.

Even though Nintendo isn’t following the same generational structure as Sony and Microsoft (it launched the Switch in the middle of the current generation), it may still want an additional Switch model on shelves so it has something new to compete with the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The Switch Lite proved to be a smart move for Nintendo, so a more powerful model could work out well for the company too.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Nintendo, of course, hasn’t indicated that there’s a new Switch model in development, but it certainly isn’t out of the question as Microsoft and Sony prepare to launch new machines themselves. For now, though, take these rumors with a grain of salt.