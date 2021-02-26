New Superman Movie confirmed with Ta-Nehisi Coates, JJ Abrams

WarnerMedia confirmed a new Superman movie is in the making. This new movie will be a reboot AND part of the DC film universe… somehow. At this point in history, anything is possible. They could release a movie that follows Superman’s childhood, they could do one where Superman is a very old man… they could just pretend that it’s the same Superman and use a different actor.

This new Superman will be the first solo Superman movie since the 2013 film Man of Steel. That’s the first in a series that included Batman v Superman and Justice League. It’s not clear at the moment whether this means Cavill’s Superman will return or if the word “reboot” means it’ll somehow be part of a new timeline in the same universe.

The new Superman movie will be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, and produced by JJ Abrams. It’s not clear the moment who the director of this film will be. This film will, apparently, be part of the official DC Extended Universe, in any case.

Per the Shadow and Act report, a statement was provided by Coates. “To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor,” said Coates. “I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.”

Take a peek at the timeline below to learn more about the most recent appearances of Superman in movies and TV. Given DC’s success with past iterations, and the controversy that surrounded the release and subsequent reviews of said movies, it would not be a shock to see DC finally, at long last, take a completely different look at Superman.

Compare the first THOR movie to the most recent THOR movie and you’ll begin to see what we’re expecting will happen with the future of Superman, if DC and Warner Bros knows what’s best for the future of the brand.