New Star Wars games at EA Play Live? Don’t get your hopes up

After giving E3 2021 the cold shoulder earlier this year, Electronic Arts is about to host its own gaming get-together. Next week, EA will host EA Play Live, an event where it will showcase many of its upcoming games. EA has been fairly tight-lipped about what to expect from the show, but it has told us about some franchises that won’t be there. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you feel about EA’s work with this franchise), it seems that Star Wars won’t be on tap.

Electronic Arts confirmed as much in a tweet published to the EA Star Wars Twitter account today. “We won’t be showing any new Star Wars games at EA Play Live on July 22nd… but all of us look forward to celebrating with you next year when we share our vision for the Galaxy far, far away!” the company said.

We won’t be showing any new Star Wars games at EA Play Live on July 22nd…but all of us look forward to celebrating with you next year when we share our vision for the Galaxy far, far away! — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) July 15, 2021

So, not only will Star Wars be absent from EA Play Live, but it sounds like that tweet confirms that we won’t hear about what’s next for EA’s Star Wars games until sometime next year. In addition to Star Wars, EA previously confirmed that neither Dragon Age nor Mass Effect will be at the show either. That means three of EA’s most popular franchises will be missing from what is likely the company’s biggest event of the year.

EA has something of a spotty past with the Star Wars franchise, so this might not be bad news for some. The company caught a lot of criticism for the state Star Wars: Battlefront 2 launched in years ago, but in the time since, not only have EA and DICE improved the game, but EA has also published Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and EA Motive’s Star Wars Squadrons, both of which were well-received by fans and critics alike.

At the very least, it’ll be interesting to see what EA does next with the Star Wars brand, but you can be sure we won’t be learning about that next week. EA Play Live is slated to kick off at 10 AM PDT on July 22nd (one week from today), and we’ll have coverage of all the big announcements from the show right here at SlashGear.