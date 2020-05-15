New Star Trek shows Spock, Pike in decade before Kirk

Spinning off bits of Star Trek: Discovery, CBS revealed they’d launch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a show about the U.S.S. Enterprise before Captain Kirk. This is the latest in a long, strange journey the Star Trek universe has taken from the very first appearance of the universe, with the Pilot episode of the original Star Trek. It was there that we first met the crew that we’ll once again see operate with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

In Season Two of the show Star Trek: Discovery, viewers first met Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck as the characters they’ll reprise in this newest Star Trek episodic property. As such, this might be a slightly different universe from the one we’ve seen in the original Star Trek Pilot episode.

In the original Star Trek universe, the Pilot episode of Star Trek included captain Pike leading a crew with Science Officer Spock in the crew. The first episode of Star Trek then went on to star Captain Kirk and a slightly different crew – with Spock continuing his role.

While the original series could very easily have just forgotten that the Pilot episode ever existed, they went on to utilize the plot – and actual clips of the episode – in a storyline with the original actor that played Pike reprising his role. I won’t spoil it for anyone that’s not taken part in the original series, but… Pike wound up with a sort of mixed bag of situations in the end.

Here in the new age of Star Trek, there’s a distinct possibility we’ll see Pike end up with a different role, and a different, less concerning destiny.

An announcement from CBS suggested that CBS ALL ACCESS will feature Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, “based on the U.S.S. Enterprise and its crew. We can safely assume that we’ll continue on with the characters mentioned in the release as they’ve appeared in Star Trek: Discovery.

That means Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. “The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.”

Per Executive VP and Head of Programming for CBS ALL ACCESS, Julie McNamara, “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to ‘Star Trek.'”