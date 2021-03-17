New Shiny Pokemon GO monster in Weather Week

A new event is coming to Pokemon GO in the form of Weather Week! This week will deliver the first-ever appearance of the Shiny iteration of Castform (Rain Form!) The regular version of Rainy Castform is white with a blue head with a white mask inside a blue drop. The Shiny version is gray with a green head, light green mask, and a blue droplet.

As is always the case, if you’re looking to find a Shiny Pokemon, the release event for said Pokemon’s Shiny Form is the best place to look. At this event, during this event, the Shiny version of this Pokemon will be more common than it’ll ever be again – so far as research has taught us, courtesy of past events in Pokemon GO. There’s a possibility that this Pokemon will be slightly more common than normal in Shiny form in another event in the future, but for the most part, this is the best place to go to find this Shiny monster.

During this even you’ll find the following Pokemon appearing in 5km eggs: Psyduck, Ducklett, Tympole Mantyke, Drifloon, Swablu, and Poliwag. Remember that these Pokemon will appear in the eggs that DROP during this event, not in every single 5km egg you happen to hatch during the event.

There’ll also be Slowpoke and Tynamo tier 1 raids, and Swellow and Pelipper tier 3 raids. Tier 5 raids are dominated by Thundurus (Therian), and Mega Raids include Manectric, Houdoom, and Abomasnow.

This event will take place from Wednesday, March 24, 2021 through Monday, March 29. There’ll be TWO parts to this event. The first part starts at 10AM (local time) on March 24 and lasts until the 27th at 10AM – that’s the RAINY part of the event. The WINDY part of the event starts on Saturday, March 27 at 10AM local time and lasts until March 29, 2021 at 8PM local time.

During the rainy part of the event you’ll find Stunfisk, Lotad, and… VAPOREON out in the wild. During the Windy part of the event, you’ll find Taillow, Pidove, and Skarmory. During the whole event you’ll find Castform (Rainy), Wingull, and Ducklett.