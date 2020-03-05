New realme 6 brings 90Hz display to $175 phone

The realme 6 and realme 6 Pro were revealed today with lightning-inspired designs and sizeable 90Hz displays for shockingly low prices. How, we’ll be asking, are these devices priced so low when features they posesss only otherwise exist on devices with far higher pricetags? Inside these 6.5 and 6.6-inch display-toting machines we find 480-nit brightness, 90Hz image refresh rate, and 120Hz touch refresh rate – that’s no joke!

The realme 6 and realme 6 Pro seem exceedingly similar on the outside. Their displays have the same technology inside (IPS LCD), the same amount of pixels at 1080 x 2400, brightness, and refresh rates. They’re ever-so-slightly different in size, the smaller at 6.5-inches, the later at 6.6-inches.

The lesser device has a Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm) chipset. That’s Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) with a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU inside. The Pro version has a Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) chipset with 2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver CPU (also octa-core) and an Adreno 618 GPU.

The main camera sensors on the backs of these devices are the same, while the lesser has 8,2,2MP for the three other lenses on the back of the phone, and the Pro has 12,8,8MP, with different abilities. The realme 6 and Pro have 8MP ultrawide lenses, and 2MP macro lenses. The difference is primarily in the final lens.

The realme 6’s other 2MP lens is monotone – just black and white – and is in place specifically for depth sensing. The Pro has 12MP camera made for telephoto zoom, with a 54mm lens.

Up front, both devices have 16MP cameras, while the Pro ALSO has an 8MP camera with an ultrawide lens. Both devices have headphone jacks and loudspeakers – the PRO has 24-bit/192kHz audio. Both devices have side-mounted fingerprint sensors and NO NFC.

Both devices have 4300mAh batteries with fast charging (30W), and both have A2DP and Bluetooth Low Energy abilities. The realme 6 has Bluetooth 5.0, while the PRO has Bluetooth 5.1. While the realme 6 has A-GPS, GLONASS, and BDS, the PRO has dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and NavlC.

Both machines have dedicated microSDXC slots for expanded media storage. Both have the same combinations of internal storage and RAM. That is 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB. ALl have UFS 2.1 tech in play.

Pricing for the realme 6 starts with the 4GB+64GB version, priced at Rs.12999*. The 6GB+128GB realme 6 is priced at Rs.14999, and the highest-end realme 6 at 8GB+128GB will be priced at Rs.15999. All realme 6 variants will be released on March 11, 2020.

*Converted directly from Indian Rupee to United States Dollar right this minute, Rs.12999 is around $175 USD.

The realme 6 Pro pricing starts with 6GB+64GB priced at Rs.16999, 6GB+128GB priced at Rs.17999, and the highest-end model 8GB+128GB will be priced at Rs.18999. All realme 6 Pro models will be released on March 13, 2020. These phones will be released in India first, then availability will expand to Europe and Southeast Asia, then “more global markets” in the months ahead.