New Razer Blade 14 is the brand’s first AMD laptop

Although it may be best known for its PC gaming accessories, Razer has also long played in the mainstream PC market, particularly with its Blade line of gaming laptops. For years, however, its different models have had one thing in common other than the brand. They were all powered by Intel processors. Perhaps much to Intel’s disappointment, Razer is breaking from that mold as well and is introducing the new Razer Blade 14, its first-ever gaming rig to come with an AMD processor instead.

There will, of course, be debates between Intel and AMD fans, but at least Ryzen is putting the best AMD chip, at least for laptops, inside the Blade 14. That’s the 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 9 5900HX that can run at 4.6GHz with Max Boost. Despite that power, Razer advertises the Blade 14’s 12 hours of battery life which will really depend on what you’re doing.

Somewhat ironically, it might be the GPU that actually makes the new Blade 14 extra special. That’s thanks to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 for laptops, also the top of the line for its class. What makes this notable is because few 14-inch laptops actually try to squeeze in an RTX 3080 and often make do with lower models.

The Blade 14 also boasts features you’d rarely find in laptops of this size, like a QHD screen with 165Hz refresh rates, though there is also an option for a 144Hz FHD panel instead. Along with staple Razer Blade features, like per-key Chroma RGB lighting, Razer is positioning the new Blade 14 as the most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop in the market.

The New Razer Blade 14 comes with a fixed 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The QHD model will go for $2,799.99, but there are also other configurations that mix up the GPUs and screens. Razer also launched a new $179.99 USB-C GaN Charger with a combined output of 130W between two USB-A and two USB-C ports.