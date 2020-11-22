New Predator movie inbound with Dan Trachtenberg tapped to direct

The Predator universe is about to get another installment in the form of a fifth movie, giving fans another glimpse into the world that first hit theaters in the ’80s. The movie will come from 20th Century Studios with Dan Trachtenberg tapped to direct the flick — and, based on a new leak, it will bring something new to the table.

The 1987 movie Predator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger introduced movie fans to an alien species, one packing advanced technologies that makes it quite difficult to kill. The movie was a hit and we’ve received a few new installments set in the Predator universe over the years, including one that crosses over with the similarly popular Alien franchise.

A fifth Predator movie is in the pipeline and it will be directed by Dan Trachtenberg. The studio isn’t revealing any details about the storyline at this time, with Patrick Aison tapped to write the script. It appears the project is still in its early stages.

According to Deadline, which cites anonymous industry sources, the upcoming movie will not tie into the 2018 movie The Predator from Shane Black, which isn’t surprising given its generally negative reviews from fans and critics.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much else about the movie at this time, including when it may hit theaters — presumably given the early nature of the production and the current state of the movie industry, it seems likely the movie won’t arrive for at least a couple of years.