New Pokemon Snap trailer shows off a ton of gameplay

If you’ve been looking forward to the release of New Pokemon Snap later this month, then you’ll definitely want to check out a new trailer published by The Pokemon Company earlier today. The new trailer clocks in at just under seven minutes long and shows off a lot of gameplay, but there’s just one problem: It’s entirely in Japanese, meaning most of us here in the US probably won’t understand a lick of the trailer’s narration.

While the struggle with the language barrier may be very real, the good news is that New Pokemon Snap isn’t exactly a complex game that needs a lot of explaining to understand. Indeed, New Pokemon Snap seems to be a pretty straightforward game, particularly for those who have played the original, so most of us should be able to grasp what’s going on despite not being able to understand the narrator.

In any case, this gameplay trailer definitely covers a lot of ground. Obviously, the goal of New Pokemon Snap is to take high-quality photos of a variety of different Pokemon in their natural habitats, and today’s trailer shows us some of the ways we’ll be able to set up those photos. Apples, for instance, are making a return from the first game, and players can throw them to attract Pokemon to a new location and reposition them for the perfect shot.

We also see multiple instances of Pokemon interacting with the environment, and even an example of the branching paths we’ll encounter in some levels. Of course, the Illumina Phenomenon is touched on in this trailer too, and we once again get to glimpse the giant, glowing Meganium that has been central to the game’s marketing thus far. We also get a look at the photo editing tools we’ll be able to use to give our photos a more unique look before sharing them on Nintendo Switch Online.

Basically, if you’re planning to pick up New Pokemon Snap later this month, this is a pretty good primer for the game. We’ll see if Game Freak and The Pokemon Company release an English-language version of this trailer and we’ll update this article if they do. New Pokemon Snap is out on Nintendo Switch on April 30th.