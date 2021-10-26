New Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer gives Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark a proper introduction

Last week, The Pokemon Company published two new trailers for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. If we want to be technical about things, they were actually the same trailer, but the video and audio were garbled the first time we saw it. When the full trailer was finally revealed, we were offered a glimpse at two new Pokemon: Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark. Now, both Pokemon are getting a proper introduction in yet another new trailer.

While today’s trailer doesn’t give Pokemon fans all the specific details they’re likely looking for, it does finally give us an up-close look at both Pokemon. The trailer also confirms that Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark are dual-type normal/ghost Pokemon. They’ll be the first Pokemon in series history with that typing, making them unique among Pokemon‘s roster for now.

Today’s trailer also details some of the early purchase bonuses that will be available to players. First up is the Baneful Fox Mask, which appears to be a mask modeled after Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark. Players who buy early will also get the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set and 30 Heavy Balls, which have a catch rate that scales with the weight of the target Pokemon.

These items will be available from the launch of Pokemon Legends: Arceus until May 9th, 2022, at 23:59 UTC. It should be noted that the 30 Heavy Balls are a bonus only for the digital version of the game and are redeemed using a code, while the Baneful Fox Mask and the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set will be obtained via mystery gift.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus seems to be something of a departure from the standard Pokemon formula. Originally, fans thought that Pokemon Legends: Arceus would be an open-world similar to Breath of the Wild, but recently, The Pokemon Company confirmed that it will actually play more like a Monster Hunter game. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out on Nintendo Switch on January 28th, 2022.