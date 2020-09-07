New Peugeot 5008 SUV updates a class leader

Peugeot is one of those brands that we don’t get in the United States but is popular in Europe. One of the most popular models is the Peugeot has is its 5008 SUV. The automaker has produced 300,000 units since it was introduced in 2017, with the company noting that it’s been successful in Europe and internationally.

The Peugeot 5008 has been updated with a new style for more modern looks and with new features. The new front end has been completely redesigned, and the rear gets full LED taillights. New body colors are available and a new “Black Pack” option that presumably adds black trim and touches to the exterior of the vehicle.

The vehicle features new technology inside, including the Peugeot i-Cockpit with a new display receiver, 10-inch HD touchscreen, and driving aids to help improve safety for occupants. Peugeot’s i-Cockpit uses the large touchscreen as the instrument cluster incorporating driving instruments and more. i-Cockpit is in use on multiple Peugeot models today. The Peugeot 5008 is designed to help drivers perform everyday tasks and enjoying leisure activities.

Peugeot says that the vehicle has high levels of modularity, but doesn’t describe what it means by that. The vehicle can carry up to seven people offering room for an entire family. Buyers can choose between three different levels of finish with additional equipment available by adding various option packs.

With the coronavirus pandemic still impacting people worldwide, in some countries, buyers interested in the new 5008 can purchase the SUV directly via the Peugeot Store online sales site. That website supports 100 percent digital purchases, trade-ins, financing, and delivery options. Many automakers are turning to digital sales as old rules that stood in the way of online vehicle sales have been changed during the pandemic.