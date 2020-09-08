New Peloton treadmill and bike expand range with new prices

Peloton has launched two new exercise models, with the new Peloton Bike+ and new Tread offering a more full-featured cycling experience and a new entry-level treadmill. Rumored last week, the two new models join rather than replace the existing bike and treadmill, with the current Peloton Bike now getting a price cut too.

Peloton Bike+

The Peloton Bike+ looks at first glance like more of the same, but the company says that its design was shaped by owner feedback. As before, the idea is straightforward: guided fitness sessions on a big, built-in display, with plenty of encouragement to crank up the tension settings.

However Bike+ now has a 23.8-inch rotating HD touchscreen, which can be swiveled 180-degrees left and right. It means that it’ll be easier to see when you’re not actually riding, and instead making use of Peloton’s other fitness sessions which include things like free weights and stretches. Previously, with the Bike’s display fixed in place, those sessions might typically be accessed via the mobile app for phone or tablet.

The other big change is a new four-speaker sound system, which Peloton says is higher-quality than before. There’s also Apple Gymkit integration, linking the Bike+ with an Apple Watch to record performance metrics, while the Auto-Follow digital resistance system can apparently remember your Target Metrics and then adjust pedal resistance according to the instructor guidance. That means less time twisting the knob and more time focusing on actually working out.

Peloton Bike+ will be $2,495 when it goes on sale on September 9. As usual, there’ll be a financing option and a 30-day home trial. As for the existing Peloton Bike, that’s getting a price cut to $1,895, or from $49/mo for 49 months. You’ll need Peloton All-Access Membership for both, of course, which is another $39/mo.

Existing Bike owners in the US can trade-in their bikes for a $700 rebate to put toward new hardware; they’ll also get a Yoga & Training set thrown in. Meanwhile, those who bought the existing Bike recently – and are either within the 30 day trial, or waiting on delivery – will get a $350 (plus tax) refund to reflect the new, lowered price.

New Peloton Tread

Where the new Bike+ goes higher, the new Peloton Tread targets a lower starting price. Announced in early 2018, the original treadmill offered atypical features like a slatted base which made for a more stable, natural running experience.

It left it expensive and large, though, two things the new Peloton Tread will address. It’s smaller – 68 inches long, 33 inches wide, and 62 inches high – and uses a belt rather than the slats, but the company says that because it has done away with the front shroud, the actual running area feels more expansive. There’s a 23.8-inch HD touchscreen with speakers mounted on the front, and that can tilt up and down 50-degrees.

The original treadmill – renamed Peloton Tread+ – will remain on sale at $4,295 in the US. This new entry-level Peloton Tread, meanwhile, will be $2,495 when it goes on sale early in 2021 in the US and Canada (or in the UK by the end of the year). It’ll be available with financing from $64/mo for 39 months, and require the same All-Access membership plan as the bikes do.