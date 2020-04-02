New NVIDIA GeForce RTX laptops start at $1k, RTX Super gets creative

A total of ten laptops were revealed today newly fitted with NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs and 10th Gen Intel Core processors. NVIDIA says that these graphics processors are “the industry’s fastest, most power-efficient available today.” NVIDIA’s claimed that these GPUs are able to render 3D graphics up to 13x faster than a CPU, and up to 10x faster than a CPU for video editing. In other words, these laptops are made for more than gaming.

The ten new laptops with NVIDIA RTX Super GPU power inside come from four different manufacturers. There’s Acer, Gigabyte, MSI, and Razer in the mix. The Razer collection includes both the Razer Blade 15 Base and the Razer Blade 15 Advanced – both with RTX Studio, aluminum unibody design, and 4K OLED displays.

Acer has two unique designs, with the Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel and the Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro. Both devices have a hinge that allows the display to swivel and push the laptop to a new form. In this form, the Ezel forms a sort of easel – as the name might’ve indicated, making it a perfect drawing board for a compatible Wacom pen.

The Gigabyte reveals today include the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED and the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR. MSI revealed the MSI Creator 15, Creator 17, WS66, and WS75. These machines have features like 4K IPS displays, 100% Adobe RGB color, and DeltaE-2 action in full effect.

All of these new RTX Studio laptops have a sort of special deal at launch dealing with Adobe. They’ve got three months of Adobe Creative Cloud for free – just enough to get you hooked on the most massive collection of creative tools that’ll make full use of the graphics power enabled by the GPUs in the laptops. Three months of Adobe Creative Cloud normally costs approximately $238.47 USD.

A whole BUNCH of new NVIDIA GPU-toting laptops were revealed this week, some of which will be released as early as April 15, 2020. Another wave will be released in May. RTX 2060 GPUs power a set of laptops with price points starting at $999 USD – those include Acer Nitro 5, ASUS ROG Strix G15, HP Omen 15, MSI GF65 Thin, and the Lenovo Legion Y540 and 5i.

Stick around as we continue to expand upon the individual offerings revealed today by NVIDIA and manufacturer partners of all sorts. Ray tracing for all!