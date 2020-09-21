New MYST game revealed for 2020 (with translation)

This afternoon the developers at Cyan revealed a new version of the classic PC game MYST. This game is a “brand new version of Myst, completely re-imagined for modern game systems and – for the first time for any game in the Myst series – including optional VR support!” If you’re a fan of the original MYST series, please feel free to flip out with happiness.

The new MYST will be available for Windows 10 PC with minimum system requirements like 8GB RAM and 20GB storage. You’ll need an Intel i3-6100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200, FX4350 or greater CPU, and a GPU that’s NVIDIA GTX 1050 TI / AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater. You’ll very likely need far, far better specs and such if you’re going to play this game in VR – but we shall see!

So it’s not going to be anything as expansive as Microsoft’s Flight Simulator, but it’s no slouch. Per the game’s official description (revealed today), “Welcome to Myst: the starkly beautiful island, eerily tinged with mystery and shrouded in intrigue. Explore the deeper connections and uncover a story of ruthless family betrayal.”

Cyan “reimagined” Myst for this released, “built from the ground up to play in VR and flatscreen PC.” This game has entirely new art, sound, interactions, and “optional puzzle randomization.” Watch the trailer! Shout out to Hal Gee for translating the text in the book!

The original game MYST was released for Mac OS first, back in the year 1993. Windows 3.1 (!) got the game in the year 1994, and platforms like 3DO, Sega Saturn, and Atari Jaguar gained their own iteration of the game in the year 1995. A PlayStation version was released in the year 1996.

This game became and retained its title as the best-selling PC game on the market until it was beaten by The Sims in the year 2002. Right this minute, if we check the big list on Wikipedia of best-selling PC games throughout history, Myst remains in 18th place.