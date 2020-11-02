New Mopar Doors-off Mirror Kit for Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator debuts

Jeeps are some of the most heavily customized vehicles on the roads. Not only does Mopar offer a wide range of factory accessories for the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, but there is also a vast amount of aftermarket accessories from third-party companies available as well. However, many Jeep owners prefer to use factory accessories for their vehicles.

For those people, Mopar has announced a new Doors-off Mirror Kit for the Wrangler and Gladiator. The kit is designed to allow drivers to remove their vehicle’s d1oors while maintaining mirrors in an almost stock location. Many Jeep owners drive during good weather with no doors on their vehicles. Using the new mirror kit when the doors and their attached mirrors are removed adds a pair of separately mounted side mirrors that are quickly and easily installed.

Jeep says, unlike the aftermarket offerings, Mopar’s doors-off mirrors are engineered and tested to original-equipment standards. Mopar says the mirror kit provides a production-equivalent field of view with little vibration. Each of the mirrors attaches to a cowl-end bolt and the upper door hinge.

The mirrors also feature a custom thumb wheel-nut-clamp used as an attachment point at the door flange. All the mounting brackets are finished in an anti-corrosion undercoat topped with a durable black powder coat finish. The mirrors are also designed with flush brackets and a break-away feature to help prevent damage in tight spaces on the trail or road.

Installation is designed to be easy and uses the T40 bit wrench in the standard toolkit for all Wrangler and Gladiator models. That means no additional tools are needed. There are certainly less expensive aftermarket door mirror kits out there. The Mopar Doors-off Mirror Kit costs $295. It’s available for 2018 through current Wrangler and 2020 to current Gladiator models. It’s unclear if that counts the 2018 Wrangler JK or just the newer JL introduced midway through 2018.