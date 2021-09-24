New MacBook Pro display resolution leak is incredibly good news

Apple revealed its newest iPhones and a pair of revamped iPads during an event last week, but the company may not be done there. Apple is also expected to announce a new batch of MacBook Pros at some point in the near future, and today, we’re potentially learning more about the displays on those incoming machines. Some references discovered in the latest macOS Monterey beta suggest that the next MacBook Pros could be in for a bump in resolution.

Those references were discovered by MacRumors and list two display resolutions that can’t be found on any of Apple’s current products. Furthermore, MacRumors notes that they aren’t resolutions associated with any previous devices either, suggesting that they’re the display resolutions for upcoming devices – perhaps new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

The resolutions in question are “3024 x 1964 Retina” and “3456 x 2234 Retina.” There are no other references to go along with those entries, so we can’t be sure which MacBook models these are for. However, if they are for new M1X-based 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, MacRumors points out that they would allow for 2x Retina as the native resolution setting for each machine, which in turn means they’ll offer a sharper image than their predecessors.

Obviously, last week’s iPhone reveal event came and went without the announcement of these new MacBook Pros, which isn’t a surprise. Apple doesn’t usually announce MacBooks and iPhones alongside each other, so the expectation is that Apple will reveal these new MacBooks at a separate event later this fall.

That event hasn’t been confirmed by Apple yet, but assuming a second event is in the works, it shouldn’t be too much longer before that confirmation comes around the bend. We’ll let you know if or when Apple starts sending out invites, but for now, it seems like we’re heading toward two new MacBook Pros will higher resolution displays.