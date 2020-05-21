New low-cost Pixel 4a release date lets Google hone in on Summer

Google’s next slightly-inexpensive Google Pixel phone’s release date appears to have been pushed back (again). This is the second time we’ve heard insider tips that the Google Pixel 4a launch was delayed, and it’s not entirely clear why either decision was made. First, Pixel 4a was reportedly pushed from May to June, now from June to July.

Information on this launch includes new bits and pieces on specifications and color combinations. The Google Pixel 4a was tipped today by Jon Prosser to be launched in two colors. One will be “Just Black”, the other will be “Barely Blue.” This follows Google’s color scheme – or at least their naming scheme for colors – as past examples included Clearly White, Not Pink, and Very Silver. Google also launched Really Blue and Kinda Blue – that’s a theme, a theme indeed.

It’s been tipped that the Google Pixel 4a will be launched in a single iteration – no XL version. That’ll include a single size, but possibly multiple iterations re: internal storage size. The pricing will likely start around $349 USD, and there’ll be plenty of stock for all.

Per the several leaks revealed over the past couple of weeks (as shown in the timeline below) Google Pixel 4a will likely sport a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with a punch hole in the upper left-hand corner for a single front-facing camera. The front-facing camera will likely be an 8-megapixel unit, while the back will likely have a single 12-megapixel camera with LED flash.

Rumors suggest that this will be the first Pixel in a couple generations to get rid of the squeeze-side feature. There’ll be a single fingerprint reader on the back, and a USB-C port on the bottom. The Google Pixel 4a will likely have 6GB RAM and a base model with 64GB internal storage.

This Pixel 4a will probably use an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC right out the gate with a 3080mAh battery inside – with 18W fast charging. We’ll likely see this device revealed in the first half of July, 2020, with a release date in the second half of July, 2020.