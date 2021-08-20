New iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook release dates may be rapid-fire in 2021

Apple might be attempting to command the attention of the tech industry for the entirety of the month of September, 2021, so says the latest insider tip. Apple has a significant amount of products it’s expected to reveal and release before the end of the year here in 2021 – that’s not the bit that’s unusual. What’s odd is the idea that the company would jam all of said product announcements into one single month’s time.

Apple’s reveal event schedule has followed a fairly predictable set of patterns over the past decade. Especially when it comes to a key product like the iPhone, Apple’s on-the-nose release schedule generally allows consumers to plan their purchases of new devices according to Apple’s predictable nature. Investors, in turn, stay confident in the on-time profitability of Apple.

Over the past year and a half, however, things have gotten a little messy. Tech companies of all sorts have had to change the way they do business, changing not only their supply lines, but their release operations, and – most notably here – their release event schedules.

Apple held three events at the tail end of the year 2020, separating the lot by a week or two, at least. The entire set of Apple media events in 2020 went as follows:

• June 22-26 2020: WWDC 2020

• September 15 2020: iPad, iPad Air, Apple Watch, Apple Watch SE

• October 13 2020: iPhone, HomePod mini

• November 10 2020: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini

Apple events in the year 2021 thus far included:

• April 20 2021: iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, AirTag, *

*The April 20 event also revealed a new color casing for the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, a pair of the devices revealed at the October 13, 2020 event. This new color was purple – and mentioning a new color release of an already-released product like this was not something that’s happened at all recently in Apple’s history.

Now the suggestion from Digitimes is that Apple will release the following products in 1, 2, or 3 events, all in the month of September, 2021. They’re expected to release a new iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Pro 14-inch and 17-inch, iPad, iPad mini, AirPods (3rd generation), and potentially more. Does that sound doable, all in the span of approximately 4 weeks, followed by release dates for all of these products in the weeks following?

Apple almost always holds events on Tuesdays. Keep your eye on September 7, 14, 21, and 28, and we shall see!