New Ford Bronco Build & Price tool is now live

Ford has announced that it has officially launched the new Bronco Build & Price tool. With the website live, Bronco fans can now build their dream vehicle and see exactly how much it will cost. The answer to the price question is that the Bronco isn’t precisely inexpensive. While the base Bronco starts out reasonably enough, options that most people desire add significantly to the price.

The Bronco configurator is online now and shows that a base four-door Bronco starts at $33,200 with the base two-door version starting at $28,500. The Big Bend version starts at $33,385 for the two-door and $35,880 for the four-door. Bronco Black Diamond begins at $36,050 in two-door trim or $38,545 in four-door.

The Outer Banks version is $38,995 for the two-door and $41,450 for the four-door. A 2-door Badlands model starts at $42,095, with the four-door version starting at $44,590. The Wildtrak begins at $46,980 for a two-door and goes up to $49,475 for the four-door. All First Edition models have been reserved with a two-door at $57,410 and the four-door at $61,605. You can bet all of those prices will be minus the destination delivery charge.

Options can add significantly to the price, starting with a base four-door Bronco; buyers can add a molded-in-color hardtop for $695, hardtop sound deadening headliner is $495, roof rails with crossbars for $365. A heavy-duty modular front bumper will cost $825. Numerous splash guards and bash plates are available to protect the vehicle undercarriage while offloading.

Storage bags for the roof panels are an additional charge. Buyers wanting to step up from the base 2.3-liter EcoBoost to the 2.7-liter EcoBoost will pay $1895. It turns out that one of the most anticipated packages, the Sasquatch Package bringing 35-inch tires, among other items, is quite expensive. It adds $4995 to the base price.